Summerfest 2018: Headliners, performance dates revealed for JoJo’s Martini Lounge

Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced on Wednesday, April 25 the lineup of headliners slated for JoJo’s Martini Lounge with Miller Lite during Summerfest 2018.

Jo Jo’s Martini Lounge with Miller Lite will feature the following headliners:

June 27 8 p.m. The Cougars
June 28 8 p.m. Boogie Men
June 29 8 p.m. 33RPM
June 30 8 p.m. The Screamin’ Cucumbers
July 1 8 p.m. Rhythm Kings
July 3 8 p.m. Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns
July 4 8 p.m. Kings of Radio
July 5 8 p.m. Eddie Butts Band
July 6 8 p.m. The LoveMonkeys
July 7 8 p.m. The Toys
July 8 8 p.m. 76 Juliet

All performers and show times are subject to change. You are urged to check Summerfest.com for updates.

Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018, closed on July 2.  For more details, visit Summerfest.com.

