× Summerfest 2018: Headliners, performance dates revealed for JoJo’s Martini Lounge

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced on Wednesday, April 25 the lineup of headliners slated for JoJo’s Martini Lounge with Miller Lite during Summerfest 2018.

Jo Jo’s Martini Lounge with Miller Lite will feature the following headliners:

June 27 8 p.m. The Cougars June 28 8 p.m. Boogie Men June 29 8 p.m. 33RPM June 30 8 p.m. The Screamin’ Cucumbers July 1 8 p.m. Rhythm Kings July 3 8 p.m. Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns July 4 8 p.m. Kings of Radio July 5 8 p.m. Eddie Butts Band July 6 8 p.m. The LoveMonkeys July 7 8 p.m. The Toys July 8 8 p.m. 76 Juliet

All performers and show times are subject to change. You are urged to check Summerfest.com for updates.

Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018, closed on July 2. For more details, visit Summerfest.com.