Thanks to the snow! One more day of school scheduled for high schoolers in MPS

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) has a necessary change to the last day of school for all 9th to 12th grade students.

Due to the snow day on February 8 when schools were closed, MPS will need to extend the school year by one day for students in grades 9-12. Wisconsin requires schools to provide a specific number of minutes of instruction for each grade level. Because there was no instruction on the snow day, MPS is required to add additional time to the calendar. The last day of school for 9th – 12th graders will be Monday, May 21.

MPS apologizes for any inconvenience this causes our students and families.

The last day of school for grades K-8 will not change and is still Friday, May 18.