BROWN DEER — Brown Deer police officers on Tuesday night, April 24 came upon a piano in the road!

It was found sitting in the middle of the road near 51st, north of Brown Deer Road — where it reportedly fell off a truck.

Officers got the piano upright and DPW officials came to pick it up.

As of Wednesday night, no owner had been found.