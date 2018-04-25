× ‘You need to get home:’ Mother arrested, accused of frequently leaving children, 5, 7, home alone

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Police arrested a Connecticut woman for leaving her young children home alone.

According to officers, Michelle Montgomery, 27, frequently left the boy, 5, and girl, 7, home alone.

Officers were at the home on April 19 when Montgomery returned.

“It’s shocking. I can’t, me as a mother, I can’t leave my kids by themselves. It’s just not right,” said Jessica Amaro, a neighbor.

Amaro is Montgomery’s neighbor and has four children. She said this wasn’t the first time Montgomery left the boy alone.

“Personally, I had my daughter outside and sent her a text saying ‘you need to get home because your kids are home,’ and she came,” Amaro said.

Montgomery was charged with risk of injury and given a $10,000 non-surety bond.

She’s due in court on May 2.

The Department of Children and Families was notified and transported the children in the home to a relative’s house.