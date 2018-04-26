1 year probation for driver accused of abusing medication, striking and killing pedestrian

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman accused of striking and killing a pedestrian while abusing prescription medication in October 2014 was sentenced to serve a year probation, time served on Thursday, April 26.

Rania Hamad, 35, on April 19 pleaded guilty to one count of resisting or obstructing in the case filed in April of 2015. In a separate case, filed in June of 2017, Hamad on April 19 pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.

The crash happened on the evening of Oct. 27, 2014 near the intersection of 8th and Becher. The victim, later identified as Antonio Ocampo-Nejara, was hit by a car while crossing the street. He died a few hours after the incident.

Hamad stayed at the scene of the crash.

According to court documents, Hamad told police she was using a navigation feature on her cellphone when she struck the victim. She denied consuming any alcohol prior to the crash, but stated she was taking oxycodone for back problems and had taken two pills that day.