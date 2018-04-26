2nd of 2 men charged in fatal shooting during game of ‘Russian Roulette’ convicted

EAST TROY — The second of two men charged in connection with a homicide that happened during a game of Russian Roulette in East Troy in January of 2017 has been convicted.

Tyler Odell, 23, was found guilty by a jury, convicted on one count of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon/explosive. He will be sentenced on June 29.

Robert Sterling, 32, in July of 2017 pleaded guilty to one count of first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.

In September, he was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to an apartment building on Emery Court in the Village of East Troy around 12:30 p.m. on Jan, 2, 2017 for a reported gunshot victim. When officers entered the apartment, they found Sterling “kneeling over” David Bauspies, who suffered a single gunshot wound to the face. The complaint says “there was a revolver laying on the floor near the victim.”

Officials interviewed Odell, who had been in the apartment at the time — and he stated that he “decided to show everyone his gun.” Odell told officers that “Bauspies and Sterling had both been drinking a lot of beer and were ‘pretty drunk.’” Odell took out his .44 Magnum revolver, removed the six rounds and showed it to everyone.

At some point, the complaint indicates Odell put one round back into the gun, held it to his head and did not pull the trigger. Next, Odell handed the gun to Sterling. The complaint says Sterling “spun the cylinder, held the gun up” to his head and pulled the trigger. The gun did not fire.

The complaint says Sterling then “pointed the gun at Bauspies and pulled the trigger, causing the gun to fire.”

After the gun fired, Odell told police he “left the apartment and went to a friend’s house,” the complaint says. He then came back to the area of the apartment where he was located by law enforcement.