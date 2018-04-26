4 occupants quickly arrested after fleeing vehicle involved in pursuit by West Allis police

WEST ALLIS — Four people were arrested after a pursuit in West Allis Wednesday night, April 25.

Police said around 11:45 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near 59th and Burnham. When the vehicle didn’t stop, a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle fled north, and stop sticks were deployed.

The vehicle came to a stop after striking a curb near I-94 and Hawley. All four occupants then fled on foot.

Police and officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office quickly located and arrested all four occupants.

PHOTO GALLERY

The investigation is ongoing.