April 26
-
City Lounge in Milwaukee to host wizard-themed pop-up bar
-
1st of 5 streetcar vehicles for ‘The Hop’ hits the track for testing in Milwaukee
-
‘Overwhelmed’ postal worker arrested after 17,000 pieces of undelivered mail found
-
Milwaukee father has message for all parents: ‘Never leave your child in the car unattended’
-
On track testing of Milwaukee’s new streetcar vehicle kicks off this week
-
-
‘He is forgiven:’ Suspect caught on camera stealing from vehicle during Easter services
-
Prosecutors: Woman sprayed pepper spray at man using motorized scooter, woman using wheelchair at Walmart
-
Mom charged with murder after baby, 2-year-old found dead in car seats
-
‘Let’s not make it easy for them:’ Prowling suspects on camera in Butler a reminder to lock your doors
-
Police identify ‘car wash bandit,’ ask public to help find him
-
-
Watch: Security camera video shows alleged package thief falling on wet grass, suffering leg injury
-
The best cruises for family travel
-
Milwaukee residents digging out after snowstorm blasts SE Wisconsin