'Breaks your heart:' Coast Guard suspends search for 4-year-old boy swept away by wave in Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — The Coast Guard suspended a search for a 4-year-old boy swept away by the ocean in the Outer Banks.

According to police, the boy was walking on the beach with his mother on Wednesday, April 25 when a wave came crashing in, sweeping the child away.

After that, the Coast Guard launched a search for the boy in the air and water, working with beach rescue crews, fire departments and ocean rescue teams.

The news has devastated many in the community.

“I remember being a mom of a 4-year-old. The thought of it just breaks your heart and makes you wanna cry. One second you’re just happy playing at the beach — and the next it’s tragedy. (On Wednesday night), you could hear the power of the ocean and it’s so deceiving because you think it’s such a beautiful day, but you never know what the ocean is doing,” said Megan Rovino, Outer Banks resident.