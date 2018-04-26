× Earn $40K-$65K/year: Job fair May 2, 3 to fill more than 20 positions, including streetcar operator jobs

MILWAUKEE — The operator of The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar, presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, is holding a jobs fair and open house from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 2, to fill more than 20 new positions, including 14 streetcar operator jobs.

Salaries range from $40,000 per year to $65,000 per year.

The jobs fair and open house will take place at the streetcar operations and maintenance facility. Attendees should use the entrance on N. 5th Street (450 N. 5th St.).

Transdev, the firm that will operate The Hop system, will discuss the positions with applicants and conduct initial interviews at the open house. Applicants must bring copies of their resumes. Business or business casual attire is suggested.

Due to limited space in the facility, only four people will be allowed inside at a time, so applicants are encouraged to dress for the weather if necessary. If time runs out for initial interviews, remaining applicants will be called back the following week.

Those interested in streetcar jobs may also apply by CLICKING HERE or HERE.

Transdev will also discuss positions and take applications from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday, May 3, at the Milwaukee Career Expo at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. Information on registering for the expo and other details can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Current open positions and desired backgrounds are:

Streetcar Operators (14): Transit or commercial driving experience preferred but not required.

Streetcar Supervisors (four): Two years supervisory experience preferred in transportation or similar field.

Safety Trainer/Supervisor (one): One to two years of training experience in safety or similar field or role.

Administrative Generalist: Two years prior experience in a human resource department environment with experience in payroll systems.

Facility Maintenance Technician (two): Two to three years prior facility maintenance experience preferred especially in areas of electrical systems.

Brookville Vehicle Maintenance Technician: High school diploma or associate degree in electrical field preferred. Technical training and streetcar or mass transit vehicle experience preferred.

Transdev is expected to employ about 30 people for The Hop operations.