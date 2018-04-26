RACINE -- Get Behind the Arts is an annual event highlighting the work or talented artists in Racine and Kenosha. The studio tour takes place this weekend, and Carl is showing off some of the things you'll get to see.
About get bEHIND the aRTS Studio Tour (website)
The last full weekend in April, the get bEHIND the aRTS Studio Tour offers three days filled with art––inviting guests to explore an entire weekend of creativity in Southeastern Wisconsin. Now in its eighth year, the self-guided tour allows access to 67 artists’ studios featuring over 100 creatives at 27 locations throughout Racine and Kenosha. Visual artists of all mediums and performing artists will again open their private workspaces for a rare, behind-the-scenes glimpse of their innovative and productive worlds.
The weekend kicks off with the art party of the year, the GBTA Preview Party on Friday, April 27 from 6:00 to 10:00pm at 5800 7th Avenue in downtown Kenosha (Kenosha News Building).
On Saturday, April 28, Racine artists’ studios are open to the public, and on Sunday, April 29, Kenosha studios welcomes visitors. Artists’ workplaces are open on both days from 11:00am to 5:00pm.
Pick up your tour maps during the Preview Party or at any studio location the day of the tour.