Kenosha student, 14, taken into custody after making school shooting threat

KENOSHA — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 25 in connection with a threat made against Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum – West.

According to police, around 10:00 a.m. Kenosha police were alerted to a verbal threat of a school shooting reportedly made by a student.

Kenosha Unified School District was alerted and an investigation was initiated. Additional police personnel were called in to assist with the investigation.

Through investigative efforts, a 14-year-old boy was identified as the suspect who made the threat. The suspect has been taken into custody by investigating officers.

Charges will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office upon completion of the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.

Due to the suspect being in custody, the Kenosha Police Department does not believe students or staff are in any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers that wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Questions or concerns regarding school attendance should be directed to the school office at 262-359-7100.