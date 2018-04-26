Man hurt after being struck by gun in home invasion, Kenosha police seek 2 suspects

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating a home invasion in the neighborhood near 61st St. and 20th Ave.
Officials tell FOX6 News shortly after midnight on Thursday, April 26, two men barged into a home and robbed an individual inside the building. It’s not clear what was taken, officials say.
The victim in this home invasion was treated for minor injuries — apparently he was struck by a gun.
Officials also say one gunshot was fired inside the home. It did not strike anyone.
Kenosha police are actively search for the suspects.
42.579409 -87.833468