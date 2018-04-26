× Milwaukee police to hold news conference regarding hours-long standoff on Lovers Lane

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 26 to talk about an hours-long standoff that happened on Lovers Lane just north of Hampton Avenue. A suspect was taken into custody.

According to police, officers were called to the scene around 12 p.m. on Wednesday after a man became enraged at family members and fired a gunshot inside his apartment.

Arriving officers began to speak to the subject and encourage him to exit the building. Officers trained in crisis negotiations also talked with the subject for more than 10 hours to encourage him to surrender peacefully.

Police say the subject, who appeared to be suffering from a mental health emergency, later became unresponsive to the crisis negotiators. At that time, MPD members proceeded to enter the apartment — at which time the subject fired a gunshot towards officers.

The bullet impacted an officer’s protective equipment but the officer was not injured.

A different officer discharged his weapon at the subject. The subject was not hit with the gunfire. He quickly surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

He was not injured, but was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.