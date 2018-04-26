× New partnership: State Fair officials announce headliners for Associated Bank Amphitheater

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials have announced a new partnership with Associated Banc-Corp, the title sponsor of the Associated Bank Amphitheater, the largest free entertainment venue at Wisconsin State Fair.

The Associated Bank Amphitheater lineup will kick off on a high note on Thursday, Aug. 2 with Milwaukee-based artists Abby Jeanne and Tigernite. The first weekend of the fair will feature funk favorites Here Come The Mummies on both Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4. The Kids from Wisconsin will continue the tradition of performing each afternoon during the fair in addition to headlining on Sunday, Aug. 5.

Goran and Morgan of The Gufs will return to their Milwaukee roots on Monday, Aug. 6. Tuesday Aug. 7 and Wednesday, Aug. 8 will feature ‘60s British Invasion band Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone. Critically acclaimed Venezuelan group Los Amigos Invisibles will perform Thursday, Aug. 9.

Hair at the Fair featuring Slaughter with Autograph will rock the Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 10. The trio of brothers who make up Hanson will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 11. The lineup will wrap up on Sunday, Aug. 12 with a fair tradition – the Mr. & Ms. State Fair Physique Championships. The stage will also feature a full lineup of family-friendly entertainment daily, including the Junior Amateur Talent Competition presented by JACK’S® Pizza, Duelly Noted dueling pianos and the new Wisconsin State Fair World Cheese Curd Eating Championship.

The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12