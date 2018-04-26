× Officials to welcome contractors, equipment to Foxconn development site in Mount Pleasant Thursday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT — The first construction equipment will be delivered to the Foxconn development site Thursday afternoon, April 26, and the project’s first contractors will be announced — with “Earth moving and site work set to begin shortly.”

An announcement has been scheduled for 3 p.m. at the site on Braun Road in Mount Pleasant.

According to a news release, Foxconn and M+W|Gilbane have announced that 90 percent of the contractors for the initial site are from Wisconsin — with 10 percent from within Racine County, and 10 percent minority, veteran or woman-owned.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Village of Mount Pleasant President David DeGrootwill speak at the event Thursday afternoon.