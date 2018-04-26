Police: 1 arrested after pursuit of vehicle linked to recent shooting that crashed near 65th and Congress
MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody after a pursuit involving a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting in Milwaukee.
Police said shortly before noon on Thursday, April 26, a report of a vehicle traveling recklessly came in — and officers spotted it near 76th and Hampton.
The vehicle fled and officers pursued it.
It later crashed near 65th and Congress — and two occupants fled on foot.
The driver, a Milwaukee man, 28, was taken into custody.
Police said the vehicle is linked to a recent shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
43.097286 -87.993162