Police: 1 arrested after pursuit of vehicle linked to recent shooting that crashed near 65th and Congress

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody after a pursuit involving a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting in Milwaukee.

Police said shortly before noon on Thursday, April 26, a report of a vehicle traveling recklessly came in — and officers spotted it near 76th and Hampton.

The vehicle fled and officers pursued it.

It later crashed near 65th and Congress — and two occupants fled on foot.

The driver, a Milwaukee man, 28, was taken into custody.

Police said the vehicle is linked to a recent shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.