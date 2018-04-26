× Police: Man, 25, shot, wounded near 13th and Chambers; no one in custody

MILWAUKEE — Police say a man was shot and wounded during circumstances that remain under investigation on Thursday afternoon, April 26.

It happened around 1:45 near 13th and Chambers.

Police said the man, 25, was shot by an unknown suspect during circumstances that are unclear.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.