× School official: Students spot body of man found near West Allis church

WEST ALLIS — A group of students from a West Allis school were walking to their bus stop on Wednesday morning, April 25 when they saw a man who appeared to be nonresponsive lying near Crosspoint Church.

In a letter to parents of the West Allis-West Milwaukee School District, Superintendent Marty Lexmond wrote the following:

“When the students arrived at school, they immediately alerted their principal that they had seen a man that was not responsive. Principal, Mr. Elliott called the West Allis Police. The police investigated and determined the man was deceased.”

Lexmond said in his letter that counselors have been dispatched to two schools to assist students and families in need.

Lexmond finished by writing, “We, along with our police officers, commend these children for their actions this morning. They followed the important ‘if you see something – say something’ in alerting their principal about the incident.”