TMZ: Kanye West declares his support for President Trump on social media

Posted 8:52 am, April 26, 2018, by , Updated at 08:53AM, April 26, 2018

Kanye West declares his support for President Donald Trump on social media -- and rapper Meek Mill is out of prison but he says he doesn't feel free. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.