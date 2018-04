WAUKESHA — Waukesha police are warning motorists of a train that’s broken down in the city.

The Canadian National train broke down and is blocking many railroad crossings. That includes the crossings from E. Moreland Blvd. south to at least Newhall Ave.

Officials say the train has a mechanical problem and a repair crew is on the scene working on the problem. They expect traffic to resume shortly.

Officials urge you to consider alternate routes if possible.