Infertility Awareness: What could be preventing you from conceiving, how to change it

MILWAUKEE -- Starting a family can be easier said than done. In fact, one in eight couples struggle with fertility issues. Dr. Aida Shanti, a fertility specialist wiht Aurora Health Care, joins Real Milwaukee with some of the common causes and what potential parents can do about it.

This week is National Infertility Awareness Week. In general, if a couple has been having unprotected sex for six months without conceiving, they should see a fertility specialist. It`s also important that they should see a fertility specialist, not necessarily just their OBGYN or primary care physician.