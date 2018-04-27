Jenny McCarthy visits Milwaukee to launch new “Blondies” cocktails

MILWAUKEE — Jenny McCarthy was in Milwaukee on Friday, April 27, to kick off her new line of “Blondies” cocktails in Schlitz Park.

Badger Liquor Sales Representatives were surprised by the actress’ visit along with an exclusive tasting of the new liquor.

According to a news release from Badger Liquor, “Blondies” is a line of cocktails that “brings something new to the read-to-drink market.” The refreshment is made with real fruit juice and ultra-premium gold medal wining vodka.

“I am proud to say my cocktails are free from artificial flavors, dyes, have no added sugar and are gluten free. The only sophisticated cocktail made with real fruit juice and a heavy dose of ultra-premium gold medal winning vodka,” said McCarthy.

PHOTO GALLERY

Blondies currently has two flavors in the line: Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade — ideal sippers for summer!

The new liquor will be available throughout Wisconsin on Monday, April 30.