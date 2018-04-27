Manure message: Farmer gives residents whiff of what could happen if his land deal fails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORDSTOWN, Ohio - An Ohio farmer is going to extreme measures to show he's not happy with some Trumbull County residents.

Harvey Lutz has planned to sell property to the company that owns TJ Maxx. But the people in Lordstown aren't happy about the idea of the traffic and put the deal in jeopardy.

"Fine. I'll raise chickens for Kentucky Fried Chicken instead," Lutz told WJW.

And, to give his neighbors an idea of what they would be in for, he dumped chicken manure on the land.

"Guess what? I'm allowed to build a chicken barn if I want, and that's my statement so I'm working with two barns, 650 feet long, 55,000 birds per barn. Wake up, smell the roses, maybe; hopefully instead of manure," he said.

Lutz says he's hopeful he proved his point and the original land deal will be given the green light. But, he says he's prepared to make good on his threat to become a mega chicken farmer.