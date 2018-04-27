× Milwaukee police officers cleared of wrongdoing in in-custody death of Jamar Ferguson

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office revealed on Friday, April 27 that the officers did not contribute to the in-custody death of Jamar Ferguson in November 2017.

Ferguson had been fleeing from Milwaukee police when he crashed into a tree near 9th and North Ave. Ferguson, 25, attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. He was transported to a local hospital by an ambulance after complaining of pain and was pronounced dead around 10:50 p.m.

The Milwaukee Police Department issued the following statement regarding this case in a news release:

“When this incident occurred, the Milwaukee Police Department, per State Law, had the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (led by West Allis Police) conduct the investigation. That investigation was turned over to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office whose decision was made. MPD’s internal investigation concerning the officers involved is ongoing. A link to the documents in this case can be found at: westalliswi.gov/mait“

