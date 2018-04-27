× Milwaukee to Muskegon: Lake Express ferry launches its 15th season of service

MILWAUKEE — The Lake Express ferry launched its 15th season of service on Friday, April 27. The Lake Express provides high-speed ferry service from Milwaukee to Muskegon, Michigan.

The four-engine powered, 248-passenger-carrying ferry takes only two-and-a-half hours to cross the lake. The ferry is able carry cars, motorcycles, bicycles and pets.

The ferry’s travel schedule through June 14th will include two roundtrips daily from Milwaukee to Muskegon. There will be three roundtrips daily from June 15th to Sept. 3rd. The travel season ends toward the end of October.

Travel specials for 2018 include:

Roundtrip fares for kids age 5-17 (normally $62) are being waived this summer (June 15th to Sept. 3rd) when accompanied by a paying adult.

Normal motorcycle fares will be waived in the spring (April 27th – June 14th) and fall (Sept. 4th – Oct. 24th) when accompanied by a paid adult passenger fare, a savings of $52 to $102.

Reduced rates for 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. crossings during the summer (June 15th – Sept. 3rd).

Visit lake-express.com for more details.