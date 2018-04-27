× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Thursday night, April 26. Two people were injured as a result of the incidents.

The first shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. in the area of 5th and Clarke.

According to police, a 23-year-old man suffered a serious gunshot wound and was dropped off at a local hospital. Investigators are still obtaining information regarding the circumstances behind this incident.

The second shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. near 22nd and National.

Police say a 51-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was dropped off at a local hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.