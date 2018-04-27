× Stolen ATVs, trailer recovered during traffic stop in Racine County, 3 arrested

RACINE — Three people from Milwaukee were taken into custody early Friday morning, April 27 following a traffic stop in Racine. This, after deputies discovered they were traveling with two stolen ATVs and a stolen trailer.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:20 a.m. a deputy observed a pickup truck pulling a trailer on the Hwy K northbound on-ramp to I-41. There was an ATV in the trailer and another ATV in the back of the truck.

A traffic stop was made due to the trailer not having any lights.

During the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious of the four occupants. The deputy observed that the occupants were wearing all black and could see a pair of bolt cutters in the truck.

During the field interview, it was determined that the ATVs were stolen from a residence in the Town of Raymond and that the trailer was stolen from another location.

The three adults were arrested for felony theft and possession of burglarious tools and are currently in the Racine County Jail.

The operator was the step-father of a 15-year-old subject involved, and is also being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child.

The 15-year-old was referred to juvenile authorities and released to his mother.

All subjects are residents of Milwaukee.