“Superior type of care:’ About Healing Thru Art class at The Villa of Greenfield

GREENFIELD -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at The Villa of Greenfield to feature their healing thru art class. Healing Thru Art provides art therapy for individuals with disabilities which range from autism, developmental disabilities as well as senior and individuals who need hospice care.

About The Villa of Greenfield (website)

It is our mission to provide our residents with a superior type of care. Nutritional meals, spiritual, mental and physical stimulation – in an environment rich in everything we cherish about “home”. Safety, comfort, activities and respect, provided in a nurturing family atmosphere – that’s The Villa of Greenfield.