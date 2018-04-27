× Train collides with Jeep in central Dodge County, nobody hurt

TOWN OF BURNETT — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a collision between a train and car in the Town of Burnett. Nobody was hurt.

Officials say the collision happened just after noon on Friday, April 27. The sheriff’s office began taking reports of a collision involving a passenger vehicle and a train on the railroad crossing at Cross St. The crossing is just east of State Highway 26. Motor vehicle traffic at the Cross St. crossing is controlled by a yield sign.

A Jeep Rubicon operated by a 27-year-old Mayville man collided with a northbound Wisconsin & Southern freight train. After the collision, the train was able to stop prior to the crossing at State Highway 26. There were no significant impacts to other traffic.

The driver of the Jeep was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene — and was not hurt. The train engine was occupied by an engineer and conductor, neither of which was injured.

The circumstances of the collision are still being investigated.