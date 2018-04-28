× 3 U.S. Marines booked, one wanted in alleged rape of Tulane student and friend

New Orleans, La. — Three Marines have been arrested and one is wanted for an alleged rape of a Tulane student and her friend.

NOPD confirms that the sexual assault occurred in the 6100 block of South Claiborne Avenue on April 15, 2018.

The men were arrested after a Tulane University student and her friend reported being raped by multiple men at a home near campus, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

Jared Anderson, 18, was booked with first-degree rape, Antonio Landrum, 18, was booked with third-degree rape and Alexander Davenport, 20, was booked with two counts of first-degree rape. Matthew Farrell, 22, is wanted for aggravated rape.

The three individuals were handed over to NOPD by the United States Marine Corps.