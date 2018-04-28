× Milwaukee police investigate ‘sudden death’ of 64-year-old West Allis man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the “sudden death” of a 64-year-old man that happened Friday, April 27.

According to police, officers were on patrol when the victim was walking into a business and collapsed near 92nd and Bluemound Road around 4:50 p.m.

Medical attention was summoned and life saving measures were taken — but the victim died.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.