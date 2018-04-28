President Trump calls Asian allies to discuss North Korea

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’s had “a long and very good talk” with the South Korean president, who’s just had a historic meeting with North Korea’s leader.

With anticipation growing for a possible U.S.-North Korean summit soon, President Trump tweets Saturday that “things are going very well, time and location” of meeting with Kim Jong Un are being set.

Just had a long and very good talk with President Moon of South Korea. Things are going very well, time and location of meeting with North Korea is being set. Also spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan to inform him of the ongoing negotiations. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2018

President Trump says that besides talking with South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, he’s updated Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about “the ongoing negotiations.”

Moon and Kim have pledged to seek a formal end to the Korean War by year’s end and to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons.

President Trump has said he’s looking forward to the meeting with Kim and that it “should be quite something.” It is tentatively scheduled for May or early June.