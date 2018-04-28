Putting puppies to the test: National dog agility competition comes to Brookfield

BROOKFIELD -- The UKI USA Midwest Cup is a national dog agility competition that puts dogs speed and skills to the test. Evan Peterson is at the Brookfield Indoor Soccer Complex with more.

About the Dog Agility Competition (website)

The UKI Midwest Cup is this weekend! Join us Saturday, April 28 and Sunday, April 29 (8am-4pm each day) at the Brookfield Indoor Sports Complex (19485 W. Lisbon Road) to watch the country's top teams compete in a thrilling weekend of incredible dog agility! If you've only seen agility on TV, this is your chance to see it in person! Two arena rings, over 20 local vendors, and admission is free! Please bring the family, but leave your furry friends at home. Hope to see you there for an unforgettable weekend!