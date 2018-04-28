Racine Zoo celebrates Mother’s Day and more during the month of May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- May is right around the corner and the Racine Zoo has got a lot of fun things coming up. Aszya and Amber from the zoo tell us about a couple of their upcoming events.

Wild 5k Run/Walk

Participant check-in opens at 7am at the main entrance

Warm up begins at 7:30am at the Amphitheater Lawn

Run/Walk officially starts at 8am at the Augusta Gate

Registered participants receive a T-shirt & Swag Bag

Competition Medal

Participants are welcome to stay and enjoy the Zoo

Registration: Zoo Member: $30 Adult / $20 Child Non-Member: $40 Adult / $30 Child



Mental Health Awareness Day

Enjoy $5 Zoo admission

Crafts, activities & fun games

Find support tools and interactive activities

Talk to local agencies with resources for children and families

Mother's Day Brunch