Racine Zoo celebrates Mother’s Day and more during the month of May

RACINE -- May is right around the corner and the Racine Zoo has got a lot of fun things coming up. Aszya and Amber from the zoo tell us about a couple of their upcoming events.
Wild 5k Run/Walk
- Participant check-in opens at 7am at the main entrance
- Warm up begins at 7:30am at the Amphitheater Lawn
- Run/Walk officially starts at 8am at the Augusta Gate
- Registered participants receive a T-shirt & Swag Bag
- Competition Medal
- Participants are welcome to stay and enjoy the Zoo
- Registration:
- Zoo Member: $30 Adult / $20 Child
- Non-Member: $40 Adult / $30 Child
Mental Health Awareness Day
- Enjoy $5 Zoo admission
- Crafts, activities & fun games
- Find support tools and interactive activities
- Talk to local agencies with resources for children and families
Mother's Day Brunch
- Tickets:
- Zoo member: $30 Adult / $20 Child
- Non-member: $40 Adult / $30 Child
- 2 & younger always FREE!
- Includes:
- Catered Brunch Buffet By Roberts Roost
- Giraffe Encounter
- Flower for Mom
- Commemorative Photo
- Special crafts for kids to make for Mom