Racine Zoo celebrates Mother’s Day and more during the month of May

Posted 9:19 am, April 28, 2018, by

RACINE -- May is right around the corner and the Racine Zoo has got a lot of fun things coming up. Aszya and Amber from the zoo tell us about a couple of their upcoming events.

Wild 5k Run/Walk

  • Participant check-in opens at 7am at the main entrance
  • Warm up begins at 7:30am at the Amphitheater Lawn
  • Run/Walk officially starts at 8am at the Augusta Gate
  • Registered participants receive a T-shirt & Swag Bag
  • Competition Medal
  • Participants are welcome to stay and enjoy the Zoo
  • Registration:
    • Zoo Member: $30 Adult / $20 Child
    • Non-Member: $40 Adult / $30 Child

Mental Health Awareness Day

  • Enjoy $5 Zoo admission
  • Crafts, activities & fun games
  • Find support tools and interactive activities
  • Talk to local agencies with resources for children and families

Mother's Day Brunch

  • Tickets:
    • Zoo member: $30 Adult / $20 Child
    • Non-member: $40 Adult / $30 Child
    • 2 & younger always FREE!
  • Includes:
    • Catered Brunch Buffet By Roberts Roost
    • Giraffe Encounter
    • Flower for Mom
    • Commemorative Photo
    • Special crafts for kids to make for Mom