Report: 8 Wisconsin counties have poor air quality

MADISON — A new report from the American Lung Association has given eight Wisconsin counties a failing grade for pollution, while other counties have some of the cleanest air in the country.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Door, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Rock, Sheboygan and Walworth counties received failing grades. The report gave Ashland, Forest, and Taylor counties perfect scores. The Eau Claire/Menomonie area the La Crosse/Onalaska area also had no “high pollution” days for three years.

Janice Nolen is vice president of national policy for the association. She says the report was comprised of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data and is meant to give people a better understanding of what they’re breathing.

The report measures ozone and particle pollution.