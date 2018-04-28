‘Taxes the resources:’ Kenosha officials battle 3 separate fires minutes apart

KENOSHA — First respondents in Kenosha battled several fires minutes apart from each other on Saturday, April 28. Authorities say those impacted are facing thousands of dollars in damages but thankfully there were no reports of serious injuries.

Cellphone video captured a condominium taken over by flames near on 55th Court near 31st Street in Kenosha.

“Reaching for my phone to call 911 and heard the sirens ,”s aid Nikki Turek, who lives nearby. “It was almost a panic for myself…is everybody out? It was spreading fast.”

Authorities at this time say at least 15 tenants have been displaced.

“What am I going to do? Where am I going to go,” said Karen Price, who lived in the condo.

Karen Price says, she lived in the lower unit.

“My son lives with me and my grandson. My son is a quadriplegic from a car accident so we have to have special needs,” Price said.

A few miles away, first responders were also extinguishing a significant fire that tore through 11 structures at 34th Avenue and 56th Street.

“This is a rare event but we do plan for this,” said Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig.

PHOTO GALLERY

The Kenosha fire chief says, the blaze was caused by an unattended burning pit in a backyard. It quickly spread to surrounding houses, garages and cars. One garage had a boat valued at over $30,000 and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle; both are completely torched.

“We do have significant dollar damage to property,” said Chief Leipzig.

The fire chief says, on Saturday crews also responded to an unrelated mattress fire near Roosevelt Road.

“We’re not happy about have three at once this certainly taxes the resources,” said Leipzig. “Our crews did a very good job we relied on the community crews as well.”

The chief and many others are thankful that in this rare incident, no lives were lost.

“People are fine and that’s the important thing really,” Price said.

The American Red Cross is helping families displaced. The fire chief asks the public to use caution with burning pits in tight areas, especially on windy days.