× Washington County: Teen extricated from vehicle after being struck by train

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 16-year-old driver needed to be extricated from a vehicle after colliding with a train on Aurora Road in Washington County. It happened just north of County Highway K, in the Township of Addison on Saturday, April 28.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the teen from Hartford attempted to cross the tracks in front of the train around 3:40 p.m., but was struck on the rear driver’s side, causing the vehicle to spin. The vehicle then struck a “signal bungalow” near the tracks before coming to rest.

The victim was taken to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee. The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed.

Officials say the railroad crossing is not governed by gates.

The investigation into the crash remains open.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the St. Lawrence Fire Department and Allenton Rescue.