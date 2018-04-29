‘Busiest fire day of the year:’ DNR deploys air tankers to battle 30 fires amid ‘Red Flag Warning’

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said 30 fires had been reported by Sunday afternoon, April 29.
DNR officials said the fires, occurring statewide, were mostly small in size.
Air tankers were deployed, “making drops to slow fire spread so ground resources can work edges.”
The DNR noted a “Red Flag Warning” was in effect for counties in southwestern Wisconsin: Vernon, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin, Dunn, Pierce, St. Croix, Polk and Burnett counties — with DNR-issued burn permits suspended.
DNR officials advised using extreme caution until critical fire weather improves
The DNR’s “Fire Danger Map” shows a high risk of fire throughout southeast Wisconsin, and an extreme risk in western counties. The FOX6 Weather Experts say there will be an elevated fire risk across our area on Monday as well — due to the combination of dry conditions and strong winds. Any brush fires could spread quickly, and you’re urged to exercise caution.