‘Busiest fire day of the year:’ DNR deploys air tankers to battle 30 fires amid ‘Red Flag Warning’

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said 30 fires had been reported by Sunday afternoon, April 29.

DNR officials said the fires, occurring statewide, were mostly small in size.

Air tankers were deployed, “making drops to slow fire spread so ground resources can work edges.”

TANKERS ON DUTY! DNR reports busiest fire day of the year. About 30 fires so far by mid-afternoon! Fires occurring statewide, mostly small in size. Air tankers out there right now making drops to slow fire spread so ground resources can work edges. Stay alert & safe out there! pic.twitter.com/pwEtwsCQ4Z — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) April 29, 2018

The DNR noted a “Red Flag Warning” was in effect for counties in southwestern Wisconsin: Vernon, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin, Dunn, Pierce, St. Croix, Polk and Burnett counties — with DNR-issued burn permits suspended.

DNR officials advised using extreme caution until critical fire weather improves

RED FLAG Warning is in effect today, April 29, for Vernon, La Crosse, Trempealeau, Buffalo, Pepin, Dunn, Pierce, St. Croix, Polk & Burnett counties. DNR-issued burn permits suspended. Use extreme caution until critical fire weather improves. https://t.co/THc9Fyj0J7 pic.twitter.com/2SSdcGX3X0 — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) April 29, 2018

The DNR’s “Fire Danger Map” shows a high risk of fire throughout southeast Wisconsin, and an extreme risk in western counties. The FOX6 Weather Experts say there will be an elevated fire risk across our area on Monday as well — due to the combination of dry conditions and strong winds. Any brush fires could spread quickly, and you’re urged to exercise caution.