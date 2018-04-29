Catcher leading Catholic Memorial HS in Baseball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA--Jacob Kaiser is a senior at Wakesha's Catholic Memorial High School. He is the captain and catcher for the baseball team. Jacob says he likes being the catcher because you are always involved in the game. He is also an outfielder on the team. Jacob will be playing next year at Iowa Western Community College. It's a 2-year junior college and he says he wants to play at a Division I school after that. Jacob also played football in high school, and as a junior helped in winning a state title.

Jacob Kaiser

Catholic Memorial High School

Junior

Baseball