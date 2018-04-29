End of an era: Bon Jovi show marks last concert at BMO Harris Bradley Center; ‘he loves Milwaukee’

MILWAUKEE — The last concert at the BMO Harris Bradley Center was held Sunday, April 29 — with Bon Jovi taking the stage.

Ahead of the show, FOX6 News got a backstage pass as crews were busy setting up for the show. One member of the crew said he’s been to the Bradley Center a handful of times with the band.

“John, I mean, he’s gonna have a great night tonight ’cause he loves Milwaukee. We’ve always had a great time here. We did a lot of Summerfests here. We’ve played here a lot and the crowds are always pumped up, loud, having fun, and when they have fun, he has even more fun,” said Mike Rew.

He said one of the things he loves the most about the place is the delicious catering.

The Bucks bid farewell to the Bradley Center on Thursday during Game 6 of the playoff series against the Celtics. The Bucks lost Game 7 Saturday night in Boston.