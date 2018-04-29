Get your bird food ready! Radar shows pipeline of birds migrating to Wisconsin with help from south winds

Hummingbirds gather around a hummingbird feeder filled with sugar water, in a backyard in the San Fernando Valley section of the city of Los Angeles, July 17, 2014. Hummingbirds are among the smallest birds in the world with most species measuring between 7.513 cm (35 in). When hovering in mid-air the tiny avians flap their wings between 40 and 80 times per second. AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Get your orange halves, jelly, sugar water and binoculars ready!

Officials with the Wisconsin Bird Conservation Initiative shared on Facebook a radar image from early Sunday, April 29, which shows a pipeline of birds migrating up the central United States.

According to the WBCI, the corridor of favorable south winds triggering this would shift eastward Sunday and bring a wealth of new migrants to Wisconsin Sunday night through Wednesday.

Among them will be the first Baltimore orioles, rose-breasted grosbeaks, ruby-throated hummingbirds and various warblers.

It was just a few weeks ago that wildlife officials were encouraging people to put out food for birds after our late April snowfall — with wildlife rehabilitation centers taking in emaciated birds that had difficulty finding food due to the snow cover.

