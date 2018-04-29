× Get your bird food ready! Radar shows pipeline of birds migrating to Wisconsin with help from south winds

MILWAUKEE — Get your orange halves, jelly, sugar water and binoculars ready!

Officials with the Wisconsin Bird Conservation Initiative shared on Facebook a radar image from early Sunday, April 29, which shows a pipeline of birds migrating up the central United States.

According to the WBCI, the corridor of favorable south winds triggering this would shift eastward Sunday and bring a wealth of new migrants to Wisconsin Sunday night through Wednesday.

Among them will be the first Baltimore orioles, rose-breasted grosbeaks, ruby-throated hummingbirds and various warblers.

It was just a few weeks ago that wildlife officials were encouraging people to put out food for birds after our late April snowfall — with wildlife rehabilitation centers taking in emaciated birds that had difficulty finding food due to the snow cover.