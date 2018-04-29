Gov. Walker to tour Husky Energy oil refinery after explosion, fire injured at least 13

SUPERIOR — Governor Scott Walker will tour the Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior Monday afternoon – where he’ll receive an update on recovery efforts after an explosion at the refinery Thursday.

Billowing plumes of black smoke filled the air after the explosion and fire at the refinery. An evacuation order was lifted Friday morning after air monitoring crews worked overnight to ensure it was safe.

Refinery officials said six injured workers were taken to hospitals and seven others were treated at the scene. Two were hospitalized overnight. Hospital officials said there were 16 patients, including some refinery workers and some residents – treated and released for minor evacuation-related injuries.

Local authorities are working with federal agencies to determine the cause.

