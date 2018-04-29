× Groceries for guns: Indiana church offers gift cards for weapons during buy-back event

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — At a church in central Indiana, you can get grocery gift cards in exchange for firearms.

The gun buy-back event took place in Crawfordsville on Saturday, April 28.

Members of the Wabash Avenue Presbyterian Church handed out $100 gift cards for any assault-style weapon, and $25 gift cards for large capacity magazines and bump stocks.

One church member said it’s an effort to create a safer community.

“We’re simply trying to exercise our second amendment right to buy these weapons that we think are causes of significant misery in various school shootings and other kinds of school shootings,” said David Hadley.

The guns collected during the event will be melted down at a steel plant.