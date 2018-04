× Police: Boy, 17, with autism, reported missing as of Sunday afternoon has been found safe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said Sunday night, April 29 a missing boy, 17, who has autism, was found safe after he was reported to have been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Police said Titus Rantanen was last seen shortly before 4 p.m. near KK and Becher.

Again — he has been found safe. Police thank you for helping to spread the word.