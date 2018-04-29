× Reconstruction project on Wisconsin Avenue begins Monday; expected to last through fall

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works has announced a reconstruction project on West Wisconsin Avenue from North 20th to North 38th streets will begin on Monday, April 30. The project is expected to last through Fall 2018, weather permitting.

What to expect during construction:

Two-way traffic on Wisconsin Avenue will be maintained.

On April 30, the south side of the avenue will be closed.

One lane in each direction will be open on the north side of the street.

The Wisconsin Avenue viaduct will be open to traffic.

However, there will be no access to the viaduct from North 38 th Street in the Valley Park neighborhood.

Street in the Valley Park neighborhood. North 27 th and North 35 th streets will be open with one lane of traffic in each direction.

and North 35 streets will be open with one lane of traffic in each direction. However, motorists will not be able to turn onto or from Wisconsin Avenue to other north/south streets in the construction zone.

Bus routes: #30, #30X and the Gold Line will remain in operation.

Parking: There will be no parking along Wisconsin Avenue during construction.

Pedestrian access: Short-term disruptions will occur as sidewalk is being removed and rebuilt. Temporary accommodations will be provided as needed.

DPW officials have advised adding extra time when traveling to, from and around the west side neighborhoods served by Wisconsin Avenue.