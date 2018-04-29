Silver Alert: Search is on for missing ‘at risk’ 75-year-old Shorewood woman

SHOREWOOD — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing “at risk” 75-year-old woman, Barbara Mendelson.

Officials say Mendelson was last seen on Sunday, April 29, at around 6 a.m. at her home near the area of Newton and Downer Avenue in Shorewood.

Mendelson walks with a distinctive limp. She is described as a female, white, 5’06” tall, 115 pounds with blue eyes and graying blonde hair in a “bob” style which is parted in the middle. The only information available about what she is wearing is that she is believed to be wearing jeans.

She is wearing a Medical Alert bracelet on her left wrist.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Mendelson, please call 911 or contact the Shorewood Police Department at 414-847-2610.