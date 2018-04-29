‘We make babies cry:’ Winner of Japanese ‘Sumo Baby Crying Festival’ said to be blessed with long, healthy life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOKYO -- During Japan's "Sumo Baby Crying Festival," babies are pitted against each other as adult sumo wrestlers try to make them burst into tears. It sounds like torture, but the best crier is believed to be blessed with a long, healthy life.

Every year, parents bring their babies to Tokyo's ancients Senso Ji Temple, which hosts the Naki, or "crying baby" sumo festival, where sumo wrestlers face off with babies. It's a centuries old tradition and some believe it wards off demons and brings good luck.

"In Japan, we have a saying, 'a crying baby grows well,' so we make babies cry. The louder they cry, the better they grow!" a referee said.

Each baby enters the ring with a sumo wrestler, and the first to cry wins.

For some, just entering the ring is enough, while other babies need a little jostling. When all else fails, there's backup -- with terrifying masks. It's nerve-racking for the families, who have paid $140 per baby to take part.

It doesn't always work, as some babies really will sleep through anything.

"This is a such a good Japanese tradition. I'm so pleased I could take part," a mother said.