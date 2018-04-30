× 1 dead, 5 injured after crash involving multiple motorcycles in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — A 47-year-old woman from Illinois died Saturday, April 28 following a crash involving multiple motorcycles in Kenosha County. It happened on Highway W around 6:30 p.m.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the investigation into this crash revealed that a group of motorcyclists from Illinois were traveling southbound when the lead operator of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle.

This motorcycle slid into another motorcycle, a 2010 Harley Davidson, which had an operator and a passenger. This created a domino effect and another motorcycle, a 1998 Kawasaki, also crashed.

The passenger from the 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle suffered serious injuries.

Flight for Life was called to the scene — and landed in a nearby parking lot.

The female passenger, identified as 47-year-old Lisa Fagan from Illinois, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were five other injuries reported in this crash ranging from minor to significant.

The roadway was closed for authorities to properly investigate the scene.

At this time speed appears to have contributed to this crash.