2 badly hurt in 'chain-reaction' crash involving 3 vehicles in Hales Corners

HALES CORNERS — Two people were badly hurt in a chain-reaction crash that happened Monday evening, April 30 in Hales Corners.

It happened around 6:30 p.m., and the crash blocked the left lane on Highway 100 southbound at Abbott Avenue.

Fire officials said three vehicles were involved.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Another was in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.